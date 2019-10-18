Laney High School threat not credible, sheriff’s office says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A threat made against Laney High School on social media Thursday night is not credible, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office said the original post was made by a student in another part of the state, threatening to “shoot up” a different school.
That post was altered by someone else to say Laney High School and shared on social media.
“Sheriff’s detectives investigated the threat made in New Hanover County and it was found to have no credibility,” said Brewer.
Brewer added that the sheriff’s office will continue their investigation to ensure that county schools are safe.
Officials with the New Hanover County Schools system released a statement later, saying no schools are under lockdown at this time and all are operating under normal conditions. They added that the sheriff’s office has increased its presence at county schools
“The school district encourages students to immediately report any threat to a school official, parent, or trusted adult. New Hanover County Schools takes all threats seriously and works in partnership with local law enforcement to ensure school safety. The district will continue to work diligently to keep students, families, and school staff informed through our media partners and social media platforms,” the statement read.
