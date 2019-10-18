Kure Beach hosts pet-friendly Howl-O-Ween event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Put your pet’s costume on (if they will let you) and head to Kure Beach for the community’s first-ever Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest.
The event, Sat., Oct. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m., is at the Kure Beach Dog Park, located within Joe Eakes Park.
The event is free. Several vendors will be there, including Pawsitively Purrfect, Nauti Dog-Hot dog stand and Island Ice Factory.
Raffle tickets are available and prizes will be handed out for the best costumes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.