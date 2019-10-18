First Alert Forecast: cool and crisp ahead of quick visit from tropical system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In it, you should note three main headliners...
1. A fantastic fall Friday: Enjoy mainly bright skies, light and crisp northerly breezes, and breathable middle and upper 60s for afternoon highs!
2. A blitz from a Gulf of Mexico storm or its remnants: Expect the system to bring generally manageable impacts late Saturday to early Sunday. More: https://bit.ly/33FmprM
3. Another storm front for next week: On or around Tuesday, a cold front will initiate another spike in shower and thunderstorm chances - 40-50%.
