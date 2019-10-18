CFPUA: Boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA officials have issued a boil water advisory for the Channel Haven community, including the 300 block of Friendly Shores Road, following a water main break on Friday.
CFPUA crews are now on-site to make the necessary repairs to restore water service as soon as possible. The outage and subsequent boil water advisory will affect around 200 customers, all residential, and notification will be hand-delivered by CFPUA staff.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
CFPUA customers in the above-described area are asked to boil their water for one minute then allow it to cool prior to consumption or utilize another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
The boil advisory will remain in place until water quality testing has occurred and service returns to normal. This typically takes 24 hours.
If you have any questions, call CFPUA Utility Services at 332-6738.
