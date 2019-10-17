Wilmington school raises money to send a child to Disney World

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -High School students at Wilmington Christian Academy have been working hard over the past week to raise enough money to send one child to Walt Disney World through the Make A Wish Foundation.
The effort was called “One Patriot, One Wish” and aimed to raise $7,500 by selling t-shirts, lollipops, meals from food trucks and seeking private donations.
Thursday morning, a local Make-A-Wish recipient and his mother spoke to the group about Dakota’s journey with Leukemia and how the trip to Disney World touched the entire family.
“We had an incredible adventure together as a family and it gave us an opportunity to not worry about what we’re dealing with at home, it just gave us an opportunity to be family and have no worries about how we was going to afford it or how we could take time away. We just got to embrace the fact that we we’re just there with each other,” said mother Raishael Tessari.
As of Thursday morning, they had surpassed their initial goal and raised more than $9,400.
