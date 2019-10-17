TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Reprisal’ crews to close section of Dow Road in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Production crews with the Hulu television series Reprisal will close a section of Dow Road in Carolina Beach on Friday.
Town officials say filming will require the closure of Dow Road between Ocean Boulevard south to K Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be allowed access on and off Ocean Blvd. to/from Dow Rd.
Crews will also be filming around the Sea Merchant building at some point during the day, so Cape Fear Blvd. between Lake Park and Third Street will have intermittent closures also.
Carolina Beach police will be assisting with traffic control on Cape Fear and Lake Park boulevards.
All ten episodes of the first season of Reprisal will debut Dec. 6 on Hulu.
