Second arrest made in Columbus Co. home invasion

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a Columbus County home invasion was arrested Wednesday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Watkins is one of three suspects accused of robbing a man in his home in Bolton earlier this month.
On Oct. 2, deputies were responding to a call at a residence on Cypress Avenue in Bolton at approximately 12:30 a.m. when the victim, who lives at another residence on the road, approached them to report a robbery.
The victim said a woman had knocked on his door. While he was speaking with her, two men allegedly forced their way into the home while armed with a handgun.
The victim was struck in the head with a firearm during the home invasion.
The incident report states $600 in cash, a wallet and two firearms were taken.
According to court records, Elliott Watkins has been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- second-degree kidnapping
- conspiracy
- burglary
- larceny of a firearm
- assault by pointing a gun
- assault of a person with a disability
He is scheduled to appear in Columbus County court Monday.
