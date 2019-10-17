Second arrest made in Columbus Co. home invasion

Elliott Watkins (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | October 17, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 9:54 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a Columbus County home invasion was arrested Wednesday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Watkins is one of three suspects accused of robbing a man in his home in Bolton earlier this month.

Anne Marie Jackson was arrested last week while Jeb Kidd is still wanted by law enforcement.

On Oct. 2, deputies were responding to a call at a residence on Cypress Avenue in Bolton at approximately 12:30 a.m. when the victim, who lives at another residence on the road, approached them to report a robbery.

The victim said a woman had knocked on his door. While he was speaking with her, two men allegedly forced their way into the home while armed with a handgun.

The victim was struck in the head with a firearm during the home invasion.

The incident report states $600 in cash, a wallet and two firearms were taken.

According to court records, Elliott Watkins has been charged with:

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • second-degree kidnapping
  • conspiracy
  • burglary
  • larceny of a firearm
  • assault by pointing a gun
  • assault of a person with a disability

He is scheduled to appear in Columbus County court Monday.

