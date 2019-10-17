Plans submitted to city for TRU Colors Brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for have been submitted for a business that is giving gang members a second chance.
Plans for TRU Colors Brewery Company were submitted Wednesday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department.
The brewery will be located in the former Century Mills location at 715 Greenfield Street.
According to the plans, the business will utilize the existing one-story building.
Proposed additions to the property include a 6,000-square-foot restaurant with a covered outside seating area, an entertainment area with a covered stage and an outdoor concrete area for fermentation tanks.
The property is located between Seventh and Eighth streets. The company purchased the property for $950,000.
Taylor added that the business will include offices, a daycare, a gym, a health clinic and a recording studio.
The project is scheduled to go before the Technical Review Committee on Oct. 31.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.