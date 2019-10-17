New Wilmington theatre troupe will make their debut this week with ‘Showstoppers’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new branch of the Opera House Theatre Company called the Third Act Players will make their Wilmington debut this weekend with their production of Showstoppers.
The Third Act Players is a group made up of performers over the age of 50.
Showstoppers is a collection of musical numbers, dances, monologues and other famous acts directed by Ray Kennedy, Tina Leak, Jason Aycock and Justin Smith. You can expect to hear musical sections from leading men and women of Broadway and numbers from Johnny and June Carter Cash and the Anderson Sisters.
The company promises its a show you will not want to miss!
You can see the revue yourself October 20, at 6 p.m. at the Thalian Hall Main Stage.
The show only runs one night, so get your tickets as soon as you can! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.