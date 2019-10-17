New Hanover County calendar committee to propose earlier start to 2020 school year

“I definitely understand and sympathize with the needs of the tourism industry. It’s important to our county but when you sit on the Board of Education and you’ve been given that type of responsibility, I see these as students first and employees second, if at all. It’s really difficult for a member of the board to come down and say ‘we need them at work’-- they’re supposed to be in school, this is the absolute best thing for them. This gives them the opportunity to take early college, alleviate college debt down the road, take a career pathway, take some welding programs, take some different programs, this allows them to do that so much easier. It’s the best thing for them,” Beaulieu said.