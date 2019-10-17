Josh Bell, Mike Quick among stars attending Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An event that raises money to help local people dealing with kidney disease is set to tee off next month.
The starting lineup of celebrities attending the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational includes a new name to the roster. Mike Quick, former Philadelphia Eagles tight end will be in Wilmington next month for the annual event that helps local people dealing with kidney disease.
Over 50 celebrities will join Quick, including current Pittsburgh Pirates player Josh Bell. Others attending the fundraiser that includes golf and an auction dinner are hall of famer Eddie Murray, retired Major League Baseball Manager Grady Little and N.C. State Head Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts.
The invitational is taking place at The Country Club of Landfall Nov. 8-10. For more information click here.
