Husband, wife accused of trafficking meth
Andrew King and Shelly King (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | October 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:31 PM

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County investigators arrested a Jacksonville couple on methamphetamine trafficking charges following a drug bust earlier this week.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a “controlled take-down” of two suspects in the Hampstead area on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

After a brief vehicle pursuit in the 18000 block of U.S. 17, Andrew King, 52, and his wife Shelly King, 43, were taken into custody. Detectives say a “trafficking” amount of meth was confiscated from the couple.

Andrew King was charged with:

  • Trafficking meth (three counts)
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
  • Possession of meth
  • Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Manufacture a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Flee/elude arrest
  • Resist/delay/obstruct an officer

Shelly King was charged with:

  • Trafficking meth (three counts)
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
  • Possession of meth
  • Simple possession of marijuana

Both suspects are being held in the Pender County Jail under no bond.

