Husband, wife accused of trafficking meth

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County investigators arrested a Jacksonville couple on methamphetamine trafficking charges following a drug bust earlier this week.
According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a “controlled take-down” of two suspects in the Hampstead area on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
After a brief vehicle pursuit in the 18000 block of U.S. 17, Andrew King, 52, and his wife Shelly King, 43, were taken into custody. Detectives say a “trafficking” amount of meth was confiscated from the couple.
Andrew King was charged with:
- Trafficking meth (three counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
- Possession of meth
- Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- Manufacture a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Flee/elude arrest
- Resist/delay/obstruct an officer
Shelly King was charged with:
- Trafficking meth (three counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
- Possession of meth
- Simple possession of marijuana
Both suspects are being held in the Pender County Jail under no bond.
