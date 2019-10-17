Hemp processor to create 30 jobs, invest $3.46M in new Tabor City facility

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Botanicals, a company formed to process industrial hemp, will create 30 jobs and invest $3.46 million in a new facility as it establishes its operations center in Columbus County, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday.
“Today’s announcement is the latest example of the growing market for hemp-related products,” said Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “And we know companies like Carolina Botanicals will find success here with our strong agricultural footprint, solid economy and available workforce.”
Carolina Botanicals is a commercial processor of industrial hemp biomass. The raw product will be used to produce distillate and other products, including winterized oil, CBD distillate and eventually CBD tincture.
The company hopes to source its hemp from farmers in North and South Carolina.
“We look forward to becoming a part of the Tabor City and Columbus County business communities. My investors and I are very pleased that the state of North Carolina, Columbus County and Tabor City have embraced our proposed business,” said Earl Singleton Jr., president of Carolina Botanicals.
Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position but the average annual wage will be $35,496. The average annual wage in Columbus County is $33,817.
A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, which is administered by the state’s Department of Commerce, will help facilitate Carolina Botanicals’ new operation. The fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs.
Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One North Carolina grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
“This announcement is great news for Columbus County,” said N.C. Senator Danny Britt. “We’re thrilled to bring in new jobs for our citizens and new investment for the community.”
“Congratulations to Carolina Botanicals on their exciting news today,” said N.C. Rep. Brenden Jones. “We know they’ll find success here and be a welcome addition to the business community in Columbus County.”
