‘He told me he would be back:’ Second Ogden woman says man attacked her in her own backyard

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who lives in the Ogden community of New Hanover County said she was attacked by a man who forced his way inside her home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 8. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, said the man was waiting outside her back door. She lives on Farrington Farms Drive, off Gordon Road, which backs up to Ogden Park.