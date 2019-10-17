‘He told me he would be back:’ Second Ogden woman says man attacked her in her own backyard

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who lives in the Ogden community of New Hanover County said she was attacked by a man who forced his way inside her home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 8. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, said the man was waiting outside her back door. She lives on Farrington Farms Drive, off Gordon Road, which backs up to Ogden Park.
The woman said she heard a noise outside and her dogs, which were in the backyard surrounded by a six-foot privacy fence, started barking.
“Never did I think walking out my back door to check on my dogs at 2:30 in the morning, would I have this encounter.”
The woman reached out after reading another woman, who lives a mile away on Brookbend Drive, was also attacked in her backyard.
“There’s a lot of similarities," the woman said. “And it bothered me. [Her attack] was made public, although my encounter was not, I don’t think we can properly digest and prepare ourselves for these things if we don’t know about them. You know, I don’t know if I would’ve done something differently or not.”
After the man forced his way inside her house, the woman said she was able to remotely dial 911 through Siri on her iPhone. She also managed to grab her car keys and set off the alarm. She eventually fought off the man and ran into a back bedroom, where she locked herself inside.
“He could’ve easily broken the door, but I guess with everything that had just happened and 911 on the phone, he could hear that I was talking to, I think by this time and the car alarm — he slammed the door, his fist on the door, told me he would be back and he left.”
She said she suffered injuries to her head, shoulder, elbow, and foot, injuries that have since healed — but the attack has left a lasting impact on her sense of security.
“I don’t feel safe anymore,” she said. “You know there’s not a lot of places I feel safe anymore.”
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the detective assigned to the Brookbend Drive assault has been made aware of the previous assault on Farrington Farms Drive. There have been no arrests in either case.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.