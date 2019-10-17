Hampstead man wanted in Dollar General robbery

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - The Holly Ridge Police Department has issued warrants for a Hampstead man accused of robbing a Dollar General on Monday.
Christopher Matthew Wilkins, 53, is six-foot-one and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
He’s believed to be driving a grey 2009 four-door Chevrolet Impala with NC tags TPM-7244.
Holly Ridge police and Pender County deputies visited the last known address for Wilkins and were advised that he no longer lives there.
If you have any information on Wilkins’ whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or contact the Holly Ridge Police department at (910) 329-4076 or email Captain Richards at erichards@hollyridgepd.net.
Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.
