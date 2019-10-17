Gulf of Mexico tropical system: What to expect in the Cape Fear Region

Warm water and favorable atmospheric conditions could allow this feature in the Western Gulf of Mexico to grow into a tropical storm named Nestor. (Source: WECT)
By Gabe Ross and Gannon Medwick | October 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 10:32 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the western and central Gulf of Mexico.

Warm water and favorable atmospheric conditions could allow this feature to grow into a tropical storm named Nestor by Thursday night.

Regardless of organization, steering winds are likely to slingshot this disturbance northeastward toward the Carolinas this weekend.

Overall: this relatively weak, speedy system is likely to bring manageable impacts to the Cape Fear Region.

Timing: late Saturday into early Sunday

Rainfall: generally 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts

Freshwater flooding: brief, minor poor-drainage flooding and little if any river flooding

Tides: very minor rises, elevated rip current risk

Severe thunderstorms: isolated and mainly relegated to Saturday night

Wind damage: little if any, but Halloween inflatables might need a little extra care

7-day Forecast

