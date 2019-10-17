Gulf of Mexico tropical system: What to expect in the Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the western and central Gulf of Mexico.
Warm water and favorable atmospheric conditions could allow this feature to grow into a tropical storm named Nestor by Thursday night.
Regardless of organization, steering winds are likely to slingshot this disturbance northeastward toward the Carolinas this weekend.
Overall: this relatively weak, speedy system is likely to bring manageable impacts to the Cape Fear Region.
Timing: late Saturday into early Sunday
Rainfall: generally 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts
Freshwater flooding: brief, minor poor-drainage flooding and little if any river flooding
Tides: very minor rises, elevated rip current risk
Severe thunderstorms: isolated and mainly relegated to Saturday night
Wind damage: little if any, but Halloween inflatables might need a little extra care
