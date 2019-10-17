FOUND! Massive Bigfoot statue stolen from NC business located in woods

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avery County Sheriff’s Office did something adventure seekers and conspiracy theorists have been trying to do for decades... They found Bigfoot!
“Sasquatch Found!!!” read the Facebook post from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night.
The Sheriff’s Office has been searching Linville for the whereabouts of the nearly 8-foot-tall Bigfoot statue since late August when it was stolen from Mountaineer Landscaping.
“He’s part of the family,” said Mountaineer Landscaping store manager Glenna Ollis. The statue had been out front for three years and had become a popular spot for tourists taking selfies or group photos.
The post said “a very alert young man” called the Sheriff’s Office after stumbling upon Sasquatch in the Edgemont Community.
“We feel since Sasquatch seemed unharmed and released in such a remote area, the thieves either had a change of heart or found that having a Sasquatch was just more difficult than they thought,” read the post.
The Sheriff’s Office said Bigfoot will be living with them ,under the watch of a security camera, while they continue their investigation into who stole the statue in the first place.
Thankfully Chief Detective Frank “Littlefoot” Catalano wrestled “the Sasquatch into submission” when they finally located him in the woods.
Mystery solved.
