First at Four Recipe: Easy pumpkin tiramisu

Easy Pumpkin Tiramisu (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
October 17, 2019 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 2:54 PM

This delicious dessert will certainly win the heart of every fall food fanatic! Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College is here to help you get your pumpkin fix!

PUMPKIN TIRAMISU

(Serves 8-10)

Vanilla Yogurt 1 ¼ cup

Pumpkin Puree 1-15oz can

Maple Syrup 2 Tbsp

Pound Cake ¼, crumbled

*lemon, apple, or caramel work well

Ginger Snaps 6 oz, crushed

*equals half a standard box

Whipped Cream 1 can

*or 1 cup freshly whipped

Pecans, chopped ¾ cup

1. Whisk the yogurt, pumpkin and maple syrup together until well mixed

2. In a deep-dish pie pan, spread a thin layer of the pumpkin puree down on the bottom of the pan

3. Top with the crumbled cake

4. Top the cake with another thin layer of pumpkin puree

5. Top that with the crushed ginger snaps

6. Top the gingersnaps with another thin layer of the pumpkin puree

7. Top that with the whipped cream

8. Top the whipped cream with chopped pecans

9. Serve immediately if using canned whipped cream – chill until ready to use if using freshly whipped cream

10.Garnish with cinnamon sugar

