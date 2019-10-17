First at Four Recipe: Easy pumpkin tiramisu

This delicious dessert will certainly win the heart of every fall food fanatic! Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College is here to help you get your pumpkin fix!
PUMPKIN TIRAMISU
(Serves 8-10)
Vanilla Yogurt 1 ¼ cup
Pumpkin Puree 1-15oz can
Maple Syrup 2 Tbsp
Pound Cake ¼, crumbled
*lemon, apple, or caramel work well
Ginger Snaps 6 oz, crushed
*equals half a standard box
Whipped Cream 1 can
*or 1 cup freshly whipped
Pecans, chopped ¾ cup
1. Whisk the yogurt, pumpkin and maple syrup together until well mixed
2. In a deep-dish pie pan, spread a thin layer of the pumpkin puree down on the bottom of the pan
3. Top with the crumbled cake
4. Top the cake with another thin layer of pumpkin puree
5. Top that with the crushed ginger snaps
6. Top the gingersnaps with another thin layer of the pumpkin puree
7. Top that with the whipped cream
8. Top the whipped cream with chopped pecans
9. Serve immediately if using canned whipped cream – chill until ready to use if using freshly whipped cream
10.Garnish with cinnamon sugar
