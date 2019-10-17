First Alert Forecast: “chili weather” now, next storm may have tropical connection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For the rest of the week, a New England nor'easter and a chilly Midwestern high will team-up to generate a crisp fall breeze flow across the Cape Fear Region. Expect mornings in the not quite frosty but chilly 40s and sunny but long sleeve-quality 60s to near 70 for the afternoons. If you are a fan of cool weather, enjoy this!