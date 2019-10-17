First Alert Forecast: “chili weather” now, next storm may have tropical connection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For the rest of the week, a New England nor'easter and a chilly Midwestern high will team-up to generate a crisp fall breeze flow across the Cape Fear Region. Expect mornings in the not quite frosty but chilly 40s and sunny but long sleeve-quality 60s to near 70 for the afternoons. If you are a fan of cool weather, enjoy this!
Tropical or subtropical storm development is trending more likely in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday or Friday. Whether or not “Nestor” forms, downstream rain chances will materialize for the Cape Fear Region: 20% Saturday, 60% Saturday night, 40% Sunday. Though isolated severe thunderstorms appear possible with this setup, a major, memorable rain, wind, and tide event is not at all likely.
