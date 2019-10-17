First Alert Forecast: brisk and bright locally, Gulf tropical system grows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! High pressure will provide picture perfect weather across the Cape Fear Region through the end of the week. Enjoy bright sunshine, cool breezes and brisk temperatures. Overnight lows and early morning temperatures will mainly be in the chilly 40s and 50s which will lead to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Tropical or subtropical storm development is trending more likely in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday or Friday. Whether or not “Nestor” forms, downstream rain chances will materialize for the Cape Fear Region: 20% Saturday, 60% Saturday night, 40% Sunday. Though isolated severe thunderstorms appear possible with this setup, a major, memorable rain, wind, and tide event is not at all likely.
