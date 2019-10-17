Expect traffic impacts with Saturday’s IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 3,000 people are expected to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon Saturday in New Hanover County.
Not surprising with an event of this size, they’ll be a significant impact on traffic flow in the county.
Here’s a look:
Wrightsville Beach Town officials say that normal traffic flow will be disrupted beginning at 5 a.m.
“Traffic delays will particularly affect the residents and businesses in the area of Causeway Drive (Hwy. 76), Old Causeway Drive, Dock Street, Seacrest Drive, Keel Street, Short Street and Marina Street,” according to a news release. “Vehicle traffic access to these areas will be open but delays should be expected.”
Eastbound traffic heading into Wrightsville Beach will be directed to Hwy. 74/Salisbury Street. Westbound traffic leaving the town also must use Hwy. 74/Salisbury Street.
Town officials expect normal traffic flow to resume by 9:30 a.m.
Traffic control will be in place at 6 a.m. and will be removed once the last cyclist passes through.
Officials say that all roads intersecting with westbound Eastwood and westbound MLK (except Market Street and College Road) will be closed.
“The race route is an open course; meaning roads are open to traffic, however, there will be some lane closures and traffic pattern changes,” organizers say. “We ask cyclists and drivers to be aware of each other.”
Here’s a turn-by-turn look at the bike course. Be prepared for delays along this path.
- Right on Causeway
- Left on Market
- Left on College (off ramp)
- Left on MLK Parkway
- Left on McRae St. (off ramp)
- Left on McRae St.
- Left on McRae St. (on ramp)
- Right on Isabel Holmes Bridge
- Right on HWY 421
- Left on HWY 53
- Left on Bell Williams Rd.
- Bell Williams turns into HWY 210
- Right on HWY 421
- Left on Isabel Holmes Bridge
- Right on 3rd St.
- Right on Front St.
- Left on 2nd St.
Participants are expected to be on the running route from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Road closures:
- Southbound Front St. between N. 3rd St. and Greenfield St.
- Brunswick St. between N. Front St. & Nutt St.
- Red Cross between N. Front St. & N. Water St.
- Nutt St. between Brunswick St. & to Wilmington Convention Center Parking Deck entrance
- Hwy 76 to Northbound 421 closed to traffic with traffic detoured to 2nd exit ramp eastbound off Cape Fear Memorial Bridge then back to on ramp and over bridge to 421
- Greenfield St. between S. Front St. and S. Fifth St.
GREENFIELD PARK AREA
The lane of Lake Shore Drive closest to the lake will be closed from Fifth Street to Amphitheater Drive.
All traffic will have to travel in a counter clockwise to get around the lake or the intersecting neighborhoods. All vehicles entering Lake Shore Drive from an intersecting road will have to male a right-hand turn.
Here’s a turn-by-turn look at the run course:
- Left out T2
- Straight down Brunswick St.
- Left on Nutt St.
- Right on Boardwalk (follow around behind Wilmington Convention Center)
- Left on sidewalk beside CFCC building
- Straight up Red Cross St. (athlete fenced lane)
- Right on Front St. (southbound lane)
- Athletes will switch from Southbound side of Front St. to northbound side of Front Street under the bridge overpass
- Left on Greenfield St.
- Right on Lake Shore Dr.
- Remain on Lake Shore Drive entire way around Greenfield Lake
- Right on Amphitheater Dr. (at end on Amphitheater Dr. back on sidewalk to the turn around)
- *This is an Out and Back until Red Cross St. where athletes will stay straight on Front St. At this point athletes will cross over into the northbound lane while on Front St. bridge and make their way into the finish chute.
