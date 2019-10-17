Events begin Thursday for Wilmington IRONMAN

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Preparations are underway for this weekend’s IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon.
The actual event will be held Saturday, October 19, but the IRONMAN Village Expo opens up Thursday to showcase products, check athletes in and distribute information about the race.
More than 3,000 people from 49 states and 31 countries are registered to compete, according to a press release from IRONMAN.
The swimming portion will be staged at Wrightsville Beach in Banks Channel. Participants will swim with the current to complete the 1.2 mile course. The 56 mile bike ride takes competitors from Wrightsville Beach over the Cape Fear River, through country roads to downtown Wilmington. The triathlon ends with a 13.1 mile run around Greenfield Lake.
The 2019 UnitedHealthcare IRONMAN will offer 40 qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand.
