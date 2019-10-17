Brunswick Co. deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl

Leylanie Renee Roberson (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | October 17, 2019 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 4:56 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post, Leylanie Renee Roberson was last seen leaving a home on Evans Circle near Shallotte around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

She’s six-foot-one, weighing 200 pounds, and was wearing a yellow hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Horne at 910-713-6107 or call 911.

