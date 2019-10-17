Amber Alert issued for Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old from Fayetteville.
Police are looking for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, who is approximately 5′3 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.
According to Fayetteville police, Nixon was last seen on Sept. 25, along the 600 block of Welsh Place.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.
