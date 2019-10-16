Wrightsville Beach aims to lower number of noise complaints from beach bars

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is working with residents and bar owners in an effort to find answers to the ongoing noise complaints.
“Whenever you have residents that close to bars and restaurants, there are going to be issues now and again," said Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens. "We’re meeting with residents out there and we have met with some of the bar owners, just to make sure that everyone understands where they are and the proximity to each other and everyone can get along among the same confines.”
Many residents are concerned about the noise of large crowds, loud music and bottle tossing in the early morning hours while they are trying to sleep.
“Sometimes it’s just people out in the streets, not even the bars, so it’s something that we have to watch periodically,” Owens explained. "We encourage people to dial 911 if they are having issues and we always go out and address issues. Everyone tries to get along, and sometimes we just have to go back out and make sure everyone Is doing what they plan on doing.”
The police department attempts to meet with the bar owners several times a year, to remind them of the rules in place. If that establishment is called for complaints too many times they receive a citation or a fine.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.