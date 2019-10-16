Sheriff: Currie man charged in string of armed robberies in Pender, New Hanover counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Currie man has been accused of committing a string of armed robberies in Pender and New Hanover counties.
Jonathan Omar Kelly is being charged in a connection to four armed robberies in recent weeks, according to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler.
Kelly, 27, is accused of robbing the Phoenix Travel Center located at 13493 Hwy 210 in Rocky Point at gunpoint on Monday night. Sheriff Cutler said deputies located Kelly walking along Hwy. 117 and took him into custody at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cutler said that Kelly is believed to be behind three armed robberies that took place in a span of about an hour on Oct. 8.
After the Han-Dee Hugo at 11795 U.S. Hwy. 117 South in Rocky Point was robbed at gunpoint at 11:18 p.m., a Han-Dee Hugo located at 820 N. College Road in New Hanover County was robbed just after 11:30 p.m.
About 15 minutes later, an armed suspect entered the Circle K at 5800 Castle Hayne Road and took cash from the register before fleeing the scene.
According to online records, Kelly has been charged with the following crimes in Pender County:
- five counts of second-degree kidnapping
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- two counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property
- two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon
- two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
He’s currently in the Pender County Jail under a $400,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.