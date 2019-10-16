Police seek driver in downtown Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a 19-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Wilmington last week.
The collision reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the intersection of North Third and Walnut streets.
Police say the victim was trying to make a right turn onto North Third Street when the suspect, Felicity White, pulled out of a parking lane and hit him in a 1997 GMC Sierra. White allegedly fled the scene
The crash caused around $2,000 in damages.
White is facing charges of hit and run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a revoked license, and improper passing on the right.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
