NHRMC hopes to combat shortage by raising pay for nurses

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As the population in the Cape Fear region continues to grow, so will the need for healthcare professionals — especially nurses.
By 2025, North Carolina is expected to have a “nurse shortage” of about 13,000, which would be the second-highest in the nation.
Locally, hospital officials are hoping an increase in pay and focus on working conditions will help mitigate the effects.
New Hanover County Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday it will be increasing the pay for all acute care nurses by $2.13 per hour. Additionally, the hospital’s “healthy community wage” or minimum wage will be increasing by $1 to $12.50 per hour.
Chief Nurse Executive Mary Ellen Bonczek said the increase will provide crucial leverage for the hospital system.
“I’m super excited because this over $2-an-hour raise is going to bring us into the top two or three health systems in the state,” she said.
Bonczek said there are a variety of factors contributing to the expected nurse shortage, but population growth and the demographics of that population play a big part.
For southeastern North Carolina, the age of new residents continues to be higher, and those more advanced in age typically require more advanced healthcare.
NHRMC works to retain nursing staff and provide advancement opportunities on top of recruitment efforts, Bonczek said.
“Our registered nurses, our licensed practical nurses, and our nursing assistants are really the backbone of the hospital system, and we really have worked super hard to improve their work environment, but also to stay ahead of the competition," she said.
In a press release about the raises, NHRMC CEO John Gizdic echoed Bonczek’s thoughts.
“Our commitment to our team and how we support their ability to deliver great care is a reflection of who we are and what is important to us,” Gizdic said. “As we look to our future, we will do everything we can to ensure NHRMC continues to be an extraordinary place to work, thrive, and make a difference for our community.”
