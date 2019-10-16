New Hanover County Schools closer to making redistricting recommendations

“We understand that every dot on the map and every number on the map is a student and a child and so we have that compassion for the process and understand that there are human beings behind these numbers but it’s important for us to stay focused on data and statistics and not allow that emotion to come into play, so with that said, although we are compassionate that we are moving children and communities are being impacted, something has to happen and moves have to occur to adhere to our objectives and do our job,” Cropper said.