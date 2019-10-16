“The most important thing is to get vaccinated”: Doctors urge everyone to get the flu vaccine ahead of the season

“The most important thing is to get vaccinated, but in addition to that: hand hygiene," said Dr. Kamitsuka. "Washing the hands. Using alcohol-based hand rubs. Also, if you’re sick, don’t go to work because you don’t want to spread it to other people. Also, if you’re coughing or sneezing, be sure not to cough or sneeze in someone’s face. You wanna sort of want to cough or sneeze, for example, into the elbow to sort of limit the spread of the flu virus.”