Moderate turnout for public hearing on future of NHRMC

Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer for Wilmington Health spoke. He expressed concerns over the make up of the Partnership Advisory Group. In a prepared statement he read aloud, he said “There is no presentation of independent group practices in this process. It’s fair to say the NHRMC physicians group is well represented by the hospital leadership and the members of the Board of Trustees and hospital medical staff is well represented by the five physicians appointed to the PAG by the Medical Executive Committee. However, it does not appear the independent practice organizations have been asked to participate in the process in any meaningful way.”