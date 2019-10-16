Moderate turnout for public hearing on future of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members had a chance to express their concerns about a potential sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They also had an opportunity to meet the 19 members of the newly named Partnership Advisory Group. Fewer than anticipated turned out for a public hearing at Snipes Academy and Design Tuesday night.
"I wish we had more people come out and share their concerns pro or con,” said Jonathan Barfield, chairman of the board of commissioners. “You know for me it’s just great just to listen--hear what people have to say. I know many of our PAG (Partnership Advisory Group) members are here as well and I think they will take those conversations into consideration as they move forward and deliberate."
The county hosted the forum that allowed anyone to sign up and speak. A little over two dozen people spoke. Most expressed skepticism over a possible sale.
One woman who introduced herself as a retired nurse and new resident in New Hanover County did not understand why a hospital, that has no financial issues, could possibly end up for sale.
“Why would you ever consider turning over a monopoly, which NHRMC is," she said. "Turn over a monopoly to a for-profit.”
Henry Westreich, a former hospital executive in New York, expressed his opposition.
“You don’t sell a good thing--you keep a good thing," said Westreich. "As someone said, its better to keep a good thing than have money in the bank.”
Barbara Biehner, a NHRMC board of trustee and member of the newly appointed PAG says she has not taken a position one way or the other. The hospital executive with Coastal Carolinas Health Alliance says she understands concerns from the community.
“I’m not the only hospital executive who has moved here to this community,” Biehner said. “We heard from someone who is from New York. Lots of different thoughts and processes. We heard articles about how merging and being acquired doesn’t save money. I can find a lot of articles that say the opposite. So I think we have to look at what is the best for our region, our community, the patients we serve, our employees, physicians, everybody. So, it’s a big task and we’re just getting started.”
Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer for Wilmington Health spoke. He expressed concerns over the make up of the Partnership Advisory Group. In a prepared statement he read aloud, he said “There is no presentation of independent group practices in this process. It’s fair to say the NHRMC physicians group is well represented by the hospital leadership and the members of the Board of Trustees and hospital medical staff is well represented by the five physicians appointed to the PAG by the Medical Executive Committee. However, it does not appear the independent practice organizations have been asked to participate in the process in any meaningful way.”
Commissioner Woody White took exception to James’ statement saying one of the five physicians on PAG is with Wilmington Health.
Dr. Sandra Hall is, in fact, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wilmington Health. She acknowledged James’ concerns but said her role as a member of PAG will focus on the welfare of women’s health.
Tuesday’s turnout was a far cry from a public meeting held in August. Hundreds packed a room at the Northeast Library. At Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, fewer than 100 people sat in the audience.
The next public forum has not been announced, but hospital officials said it will likely be after the first of the year.
