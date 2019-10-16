Man accused of spraypainting downtown Wilmington monument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested a man accused of spraypainting a downtown monument early Wednesday morning.
According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Market Street near Fourth Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man defacing the monument to Cornelius Harnett.
When approached by police, the suspect — 25-year-old Francisco Amieva — ran south on Fourth Street but was quickly apprehended.
Amieva is charged with injury to real property, defacing public monuments, wearing a mask on public property, and resist/delay/obstruct an officer.
The near-30-foot-tall obelisk monument honors Wilmington native Cornelius Harnett who, historians say, helped lead the American resistance against the Stamp Act which was enacted by Britain in 1765. Harnett also represented North Carolina in the Continental Congress.
His grave at Saint James Episcopal Church sits just across the street from the Market Street monument.
