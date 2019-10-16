First Alert Forecast: rainy to chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, friends! Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days right here or, anytime, on your terms, grab a ten-day neighborhood-specific planner on your WECT Weather App. And as you do, you will note a lot of exciting, changeable weather in the near-term...
Rain tapering off Wednesday afternoon: Widespread showers and isolated will wind down with only isolated light shower for the rest of today.
Clearing Wednesday night: Expect skies to rapidly clear. Also, temperatures ought to tank as the front pushes away. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Cool Thursday: Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will only likely crest in the crisp 60s in the afternoon.
Nippy Thursday night: Under continued clear skies, chilly temperatures in the 40s will develop by daybreak.
In the longer range, tropical moisture flowing from the Gulf of Mexico will support a return of rain chances between Sunday and Tuesday. We appreciate your trust!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.