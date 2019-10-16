EPA: 20% of Navassa Superfund Site available for redevelopment

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) -More than 45 years after Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp discontinued operations at its plant in Navassa, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined around 20 percent of the contaminated land can be redeveloped.
Kerr-McGee operated a wood treatment facility on about 70 acres of land along Navassa Road until 1974, later dismantling the plant altogether in 1980.
In the years after the facility’s closure, numerous state and federal agencies conducted environmental investigations, which ultimately found the land under the former facility and around 30 acres of marsh to the south had been contaminated by creosote, the chemical used in the wood treatment process.
“Creosote from the wood treating operations contaminated soil, groundwater, and marsh sediments with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), phenols, and three compounds closely associated with the PAHs (1,1-biphenyl, carbazole and dibenzofuran),” the EPA wrote in a report detailing the contamination.
The site wasn’t added to the EPA’s Superfund program until 2010, when the federal agency formally took over sampling activities from Tronox, a corporation created as a spin-off by Kerr-McGee, which had assumed responsibility for the site. Tronox declared bankruptcy a year later, resulting in the establishment of the Multistate Environmental Response Trust, which then assumed ownership and responsibility of the Navassa property and hundreds of other Tronox-owned properties.
According to the proposed plan, the 21.6 acres in question are available for commercial, industrial, or recreational uses. Right now, the property is zoned industrial.
Sampling results and risk analyses have showed the site “poses no unacceptable risk” to human health. The report says the chemical that poses the most risk on the property is Benzo(a)pyrene, a PAH related to creosote. According to the EPA, the chemical is considered a carcinogen.
The project’s fate is based on zoning laws, discussion with local governments and state requirements. State law prevents residential use or some commercial uses like daycares and schools. The EPA may modify the proposed plan based on new information or comments received from the community.
The EPA held a public availability session Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a public meeting at 6 p.m. near the site at the Navassa Community Center.
“I would hope that when we finish with this, that what we would have is an idea of at least trying to put some of this land in a position, so that the natives --the folks that live in Navassa and around Navassa, not just Navassa, but in northern Brunswick County--will be able to benefit from what goes on over there,” said Navassa Mayor Bulis Willis.
EPA is accepting public comment until Friday, November 8, 2019. Written comments should be submitted to Spalvins.Erik@epa.gov. Mail should be addressed to Erik Spalvins, EPA Remedial Project Manager U.S. EPA, Superfund Division 11th Floor 61 Forsyth Street SW Atlanta, GA 30303.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.