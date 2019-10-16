Early voting gets under way today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Early voting gets under Wednesday, Oct. 16, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.
While precincts will be open on election day, early voting will only take place at each county’s board of elections office.
You can still register to vote during one-stop voting.
Municipal election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
New Hanover County
One-stop voting begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at 230 Government Center Dr., Suite 34, in Wilmington.
Bladen County
One-stop voting begins at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Bladen County Board of Elections Office at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.
Brunswick County
One-stop voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Board of Elections Office at 75 Stamp Act Drive NE, Building H in Bolivia.
The schedule can be found here.
Columbus County
Voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at Columbus County Board of Elections Office at 2322 James B. White Hwy. North.
Information can be found here.
Pender County
One-stop voting begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Board of Elections Office at 807 S. Walker Street in Burgaw.
More information, including the schedule for early voting, can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.