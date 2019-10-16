Boil water advisory issued for some in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Burgaw has issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a damaged water main was fixed on Wednesday.
The boil water advisory affects those living on the following streets:
- East Wilmington Street between the Osgood Canal and McNeil Street
- Bennett Street between Fremont Street and Bridgers Street
- South Campbell Street between Fremont Street and Wilmington Street
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday.
Residents should boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
Please contact Burgaw Town Hall at 910-259-2151 if you have any questions.
