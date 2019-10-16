Bill aims to equip nursing homes, adult care homes with backup power

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT)- Several of our local lawmakers backed an effort this year to equip nursing homes, combination homes and adult care homes with emergency electricity for use during power outages.
The initial draft of HB 410 was written to require all facilities licensed by the state to have emergency electric to provide heat, light, and other essential services required by the Medical Care Commission.
This spring, a committee submitted a substitute asking instead to study the concept of adding the requirement for nursing homes, combination homes and adult care homes. Under that substitute, the nine person committee appointed by the speaker of the house would look at things like how to provide generator back up and relevant laws of other states.
Last year, Florida passed laws requiring assisted living centers and nursing homes to have emergency generators. NBC reports hundreds of facilities in Florida weren’t compliant with the rules for emergency power plans as Hurricane Dorian barreled toward the east coast. Oklahoma officials have looked into creating rules of their own too, but no bills have ever passed.
While all agree generators would be great to have, a generator mandate could come with significant logistical and financial issues.
Jeff Horton, executive director of the NC Senior Living Association, spoke at a legislative committee hearing earlier this year.
The agency says about two thirds of the licensed beds in North Carolina don’t have generators. They estimate it would cost $84 million to equip the remaining homes in the state with generators.
“When the bill came out, it was a 60 or 80 bed home, and they quoted him $200,000," said Horton. "We had other members that got quotes and said ‘hey if we have to pay this, we will go out of business, we don’t have that kind of money.’”
The elderly aren’t completely unprotected by state law in an emergency; The existing licensing laws have strict requirements that adult care homes work closely with emergency management to come up with a plan in case of a hurricane, flood or winter storm.
“In the latest hurricane, Dorian, there was a number of facilities, thankfully none were flooded, but there was a number that were evacuated ahead of time. Having a generator wouldn’t have helped any of that," said Horton. "These facilities had disaster plans, they followed the plans, they evacuated [residents] to other facilities safely and they moved them back. Having the disaster plans in place and following those was a big help already. Having a generator is not the be all, end all,”
According to the general assembly’s website, the bill was referred to the committee on rules and operations of the senate on May 7, 2019, where it still stands.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.