Actors in ‘Puffs’ plan to cast a spell on audiences

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a show about kids with certain magical powers, attending a certain school for witches and wizards.
Puffs comes to the stage at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall Oct. 17 to 19.
The show is a parody from Matt Cox of the Harry Potter series.
Puffs intersects with the story from J.K.Rowling’s books and movie adaptations but leaves Potter out of it. Instead, it is about the other kids who attend the school, known as the Puffs.
