WPD welcomes new three-horse trailer for Mounted Unit

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The Wilmington Police Department finally has a trailer capable of holding all three horses in its Mounted Unit.
Officials say the purchase of the new 15-foot trailer was made possible following a $12,000 donation by the Wilmington Central Rotary.
The WPD alongside the rotary will hold a ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods on South College Road to unveil the trailer.
The new addition to the police force immediately solves a major transportation issue for the Mounted Unit.
“We haven’t had a three-horse trailer in a few years and it’s always a big problem during hurricanes, when we have to evacuate, or when there’s an event going on, because we have to find another way to transport the horses together,” says Captain Kathy Cochran. “Wilmington Central Rotary has always been a big supporter and we’re certainly appreciative of this donation.”
This is one of the largest donations made to the Wilmington Police Department by a single group or business in recent years. To show thanks, Wilmington Central Rotary’s logo will be prominently displayed on the trailer along with each horse’s name: Comet, Crescent, and Elton.
The trailer includes three stalls, each with their own barn door, and a dressing room complete with saddle racks and bridle hooks.
