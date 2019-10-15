Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been charged in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a man on Market Street last month.
Brook Leigh Honeycutt, 25, has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in a death.
Wilmington police say she is accused of hitting a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Market Street just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 29.
The victim, Justin Allen, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Honeycutt is being held under a $250,000 bond.
Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle - a burgundy, 2003 Lincoln LS with the N.C. tag PKK9568. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.