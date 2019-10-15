Wilmington police seek driver who hit pedestrian at crosswalk then took off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by an SUV at an intersection in downtown Wilmington last week.
According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the collision happened at the intersection of North Second and Market streets around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
A 22-year-old Wilmington man was walking across the intersection when a silver Hyundai Tucson hit him while attempting to turn right during a red light.
The suspect driver, between 60 and 70 years of age, fled the scene.
Police say the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
