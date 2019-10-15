Wilmington bridge to be officially named after basketball legend Meadowlark Lemon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dedication ceremony to rename the Third Street bridge after basketball great Meadowlark Lemon will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The naming ceremony, hosted by the city of Wilmington’s Commission on African-American History, will take place at the corner of Third and Walnut streets.
Lemon grew up just blocks away from the bridge in a housing development known as Taylor Homes. The Williston High School graduate went on to become the most famous of the Harlem Globetrotters. Known as the “Clown Prince of Basketball,” Lemon played in over 16,000 games for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Wilmington City Council voted in 2017 to name the Wilmington bridge after the basketball legend. The city had to get approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to officially rename the bridge. That was a two-year process. City Clerk Penelope Spicer-Sidbury says the bridge will eventually have red, white and blue lights — the team colors of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Lemon was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and passed away in 2015. His widow, Dr. Cynthia Lemon, is expected to attend the ceremony in Wilmington.
