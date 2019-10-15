Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow invites community to learn more about Native American culture

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 49th annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow gives the community a chance to learn more about the culture, art and lives of Columbus County’s Native American tribe.
The event, Oct. 18 and 19 in the Buckhead Community, attracts thousands.
Last year, 600 students attended the event as part of School Day. This year, School Day is Oct. 18 and it meets the core curriculum standards of 4th grade.
The event also invites the community to hear Native American stories, music and dance in the pines of North Carolina.
A Pow Wow is a celebration of Native American culture in which people from diverse indigenous nations gather to honor the traditions of their ancestors.
Pow Wow’s have been going on within the tribe for years, Chief Michael Jacobs explained, but this is the 49th year that his tribe opened the event to the public.
Jacobs said he is grateful to Governor Roy Cooper for making an official proclamation that Oct. 14 will be Indigenous People’s Day in the State of North Carolina. The day is set aside by the federal government as Columbus Day.
Jacobs is the pastor of Mt. Sinai Holiness Church and was voted in last year as Chief of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe. He also serves as one of the two representatives for the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe on the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs.
