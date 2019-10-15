State investigates release of 1,4 dioxane into Cape Fear River Basin

The DEQ was notified by the City of Greensboro on September 27, 2019 that an unspecified amount of 1,4 dioxane was released in August by an industrial discharger. The City of Greensboro later announced the chemical came from Shamrock Environmental Corporation. A press release from the City of Greensboro says the chemical discharge into the Cape Fear River basin came from the corporation’s consolidated waste processing facility in Greensboro’s Bryan Park Industrial Complex.