State investigates release of 1,4 dioxane into Cape Fear River Basin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Environmental Quality is investigating the release of 1,4 dioxane into the Cape Fear River basin reported by the City of Greensboro.
The contaminant in question, 1,4 dioxane, can be found in industrial solvents, paint strippers, antifreeze and varnishes. The EPA notes 1,4 dioxane is likely a carcinogen and does not biodegrade in the environment.
The DEQ was notified by the City of Greensboro on September 27, 2019 that an unspecified amount of 1,4 dioxane was released in August by an industrial discharger. The City of Greensboro later announced the chemical came from Shamrock Environmental Corporation. A press release from the City of Greensboro says the chemical discharge into the Cape Fear River basin came from the corporation’s consolidated waste processing facility in Greensboro’s Bryan Park Industrial Complex.
DEQ investigators initiated weekly sampling for 1,4 dioxane at the Greensboro wastewater treatment plant. According to the City of Greensboro, monitoring has demonstrated levels have returned to “normal low range.”
CFPUA periodically tests raw water for 1,4-dioxane, which has been detected in the Cape Fear River and other North Carolina surface waters for several years.
The latest test results showed concentrations of 1,4-dioxane at 6.3 parts per billion (ppb) in raw (untreated) water on September 9, 2019 and 1.3 ppb in finished (treated) water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant on September 10, 2019.
WECT reached out to CFPUA to see if the levels reported by the City of Greensboro had any connection to levels detected in New Hanover County.
“It’s certainly possible this is related to the level we reported in September, though we couldn’t say for sure. We’ll be interested to see what NCDEQ is able to determine,” CFPUA Public Information Officer Vaughn Hagerty said in an email to WECT.
