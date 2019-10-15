NHC Health and Human Services Board considers bans on vaping in public

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its monthly meeting Tuesday, New Hanover County’s newly formed Health and Human Services Board will consider two draft proposals that would ban the public use of e-cigarettes and smoking.
One would ban just e-cigarettes and the other, more broad proposal, would ban all products containing nicotine including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and, potentially, chewing tobacco.
This comes as concerns continue to grow about vaping. A Greensboro hospital reported North Carolina’s first death linked to vaping last month.
“Understanding that any rule that is put forward is, it’s more education and less punitive, we want to ensure that people understand exactly the ramifications of the habits that they’re undertaking," said Phillip Tarte, New Hanover County Health Director. "Less punitive, more education.”
The proposal bans vaping and possibly smoking in the entire county, including the incorporated areas, except for private areas like homes.
When enforcing these bans, violators would be fined $50.
“I think restrictions of any second-hand smoking is good public health practice and it’s good policy, particularly when it comes to understanding the health of individuals," said Tarte. "We have that understanding when it comes to tobacco, we don’t have that understanding when it comes to those vaping products. It’s better to err on the side of caution than it is to sit back and wait.”
The plans would support those who want to quit smoking or using tobacco products by encouraging them to talk to their healthcare provider along with using the free quitting support services of the NC Tobacco Use Quitline.
The board will consider both proposals at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. in the New Hanover County Government Center.
