New Hanover awarded $4.3M to remove Florence-related debris from area creeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded $4.3 million in federal assistance to remove debris and sedimentation from streams and waterways in unincorporated areas of the county.
Officials say the funds, which were provided through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, will improve watersheds that were impacted by debris from Hurricane Florence, increasing water flow and reducing flooding threats to properties.
New Hanover County applied for the funding in Oct. 2018 and received the award letter this month.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture, provided 75 percent of the $4.3 million in funding. The remaining 25 percent was provided by the N.C. Department of Agriculture’s Division of Soil & Water.
“Hurricane Florence caused a significant amount of trees and debris to fall into the county’s streams and creeks, preventing the water from flowing adequately and creating potentially hazardous flooding conditions when we have large rainfall events,” said Soil and Water Conservation District Director Dru Harrison.
“Immediately after Hurricane Florence, county staff began working on this effort and applied for funding. It is a significant amount of work, and we couldn’t start until we received our award letter and then signed an agreement with NRCS. We are in that process now, and will be working hard over the next nine months to have all of these watersheds clear of hazardous debris,” Harrison added.
The New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District will work with county departments to schedule the work and receive engineering design services, real property rights, permits, construction contracts and in-kind services, and construction inspections.
The county plans to sign the agreement with NRCS by the end of October, and then all work will be completed within 280 days of the finalized agreement. Funding will be reimbursed after the work has been completed and inspected.
A map of all impacted creeks and watersheds can be found here and on the hurricane recovery website, and a list of locations and the amount of funding received is below:
- Dock Creek: $51,796
- Everette Creek: $249,384
- Futch Creek: $84,402
- Howe Creek: $202,011
- Motts Creek: $473,375
- Ness Creek: $263,346
- Pages Creek Watershed: $579,309
- Prince George Creek: $772,546
- Shipwatch Dr-Cape Fear River: $3,600
- Smith Creek: $989,147
- Sneeden Drive-Pipe: $9,430
- Whiskey Creek I: $181,246
- Whiskey Creek II: $536,904
