New exhibit showcases the deadliest hurricanes to hit the N.C. coast

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A new exhibit at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport uses an interactive display to showcase the 12 deadliest hurricanes to hit the North Carolina coastline.
It starts with Hurricane Hazel and goes as far as Hurricane Florence. The exhibit includes information like the storm’s category, associated property damage and number of deaths in the state.
Along with the statistics, the exhibit helps people learn how to best prepare for a future hurricanes.
Visitors can learn what kind of food is going to last for a hurricane, which are the most flood-prone areas, evacuation routes and advice from locals about living in “Hurricane Alley.”
To learn more about the exhibit along with others at the museum you can check out website, or take a trip to the museum in downtown Southport.
