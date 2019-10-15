MISSING: Pender County man last seen two weeks ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a man who has been missing for over two weeks.
Joseph Henry Sadusky was last seen Saturday, September 29 in the Rocky Point area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sadusky is described as a white male, 50 years old, 5’11”, and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lobel of the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.