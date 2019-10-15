Incoming NHRMC trustee chair tries to allay Wilmington City Council concerns, resolution urging more time passes anyway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted 5 to 1 in favor of a resolution urging New Hanover County to take a half-step back in its efforts to explore the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Originally, the council was set to vote on a resolution urging the commission to “table” the effort, but thanks to a substitute motion from Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes, the resolution was changed to urging the county to make an effort to do further research and not make any final decisions for at least one year.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, members not only discussed the item among themselves, but also heard from incoming hospital leadership.
Joseph Thompson, who is the incoming chair of the NHRMC Board of Trustees, spoke along with two other members of the Partnership Advisory Committee during the meeting’s public comment period.
Thompson said they wanted to address some of the concerns expressed by council members and the general public around the future of NHRMC.
He said while the hospital system is in good shape and is already moving forward with acclimating to the changing industry climate, there are significant concerns around the increasing costs of healthcare and the structural changes coming to the industry.
Additionally, Thompson said the hospital will have serious capital needs in the coming years to accommodate the growing population of the Cape Fear region, and a partnership or management agreement — options also on the table — could provide better buying power for the organization.
He said he also wanted to assuage concerns about the timeline.
While state statute gives the minimum timeline, Thompson said he thinks the process will take closer to a year or 18 months.
Mayor Bill Saffo said he appreciated Thompson and the other speakers coming to the meeting, and asked if they could make quarterly visits to give an update on the progress.
Thompson said when he takes over as chair in the coming weeks, he will work with city staff to make that happen.
Saffo also noted he wished the information about the process had been presented to the public in the way it was Tuesday night from the beginning.
While some council members appeared to have their worries alleviated, Council Member Kevin O’Grady was less convinced.
He said he still takes issue with the “Resolution of Intent to Sell” the county commission passed back in September.
O’Grady said the language of the resolution will skew responses to the request for proposals toward a sale, something he thinks the area needs to avoid.
“Selling is the wrong answer,” he said.
Thompson said county lawyers had vetted the resolution, and they interpret the state statute differently.
