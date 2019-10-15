First Alert Forecast: tracking showers and temps in the 40s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features two primary headlines for the remainder of the work week: a dose of rain and a shot of chill.
First, low pressure wave along a front will generate the rain chances: 10% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday. Your garden ought to soak up a useful 0.25 to 0.5 to, locally, in downpours, 1 to 2 inches in this span.
Following the front, a puff of nippy autumnal air will send temperatures tumbling. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday, lows in the cold-enough-to-see-your-breath 40s Thursday night, and highs near 70 Friday.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can always get a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location on your free WECT Weather App.
And one last thing! On this October 15, the 65th anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Hazel: the Carolinas will face zero tropical storm threats for at least the next seven days. Awesome!
